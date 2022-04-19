Lovers end life as parents oppose marriage in Peddapalli

Published Date - 11:08 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Two minors died by suicide after their respective parents opposed their plans to get married in Kanukula village of Sultanabad mandal in the district.

While the boy attempted suicide in Ippala Narsingapur of Huzurabad mandal, the girl took an extreme step in their native village Kanukula of Sultanabad mandal early on Tuesday.

According to police, the minors, residents of Kanukula of Sutanabad mandal, were stated to have fallen in love and wanted to marry. Knowing about the love affair, the parents warned the duo and temporarily postponed the issue stating that the issue of marriage would be discussed after they become majors.

Recently, the boy along with his mother went to his grandmother’s home in Ippala Narsingapur of Huzurabad municipal limits. When his mother warned him about an issue, the boy attempted suicide by consuming a pesticide near SRSP canal one week ago. Locals shifted him to Huzurabad area hospital from where he was referred to Warangal MGM hospital after providing first aid. A few days ago, he was brought back to a private hospital in Karimnagar where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning.

Unable to digest his death, the girl also committed suicide by jumping into a well early on Tuesday. Police began an investigation after registering a case.

