Loyola Degree and PG College thrash Anwar-ul-Uloom College 5-1 at RFYS football tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:19 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: Aman scored four goals as his side Loyola Degree and PG College thrashed Anwar-ul-Uloom College 5-1 in the Telangana Football Association and Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament at the Loyola Degree and PG College football ground in Hyderabad on Sunday. For the losing outfit, Abdul Raheem scored a goal.

In another match, St Mary’s Junior College downed Loyola Junior College 3-1.

Results:

Loyola Degree & PG College (Aman 4, Shreyas) 5 bt Anwar-ul-uloom College 1 (Abdul Raheem); St Mary”s Junior College, Basheerbagh ( Afeef 2, Maazuddin) bt Loyola Junior College 1.

