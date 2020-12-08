LPF scholarships for girl students in Hyderabad

The LPF merit-cum-need based scholarship will provide academic support to bright girls, drawn from economically disadvantaged background

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) is inviting scholarship applications from girl students in Hyderabad. The LPF merit-cum-need based scholarship will provide academic support to bright girls, drawn from economically disadvantaged background, with financial support and skill building programs that will empower them to pursue their professional education and career of their choice.

LPF Scholarships are available for girls who have secured admission in the academic year 2020 in any college in GHMC area including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts for four-year BE/BTech course or the three-year B.E./B.Tech course after Diploma in Engineering. Girl students should apply for the before December 15. To apply visit: www.lpfscholarship.com or call: 040-35812741/ 35815931.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .