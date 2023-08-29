LPG cylinder may cost Rs 955 in Hyderabad after Centre’s reduction of Rs.200

This reduction is in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to PMUY households, which will continue, said an official release.

Hyderabad: Consequent to the gas price slash of Rs 200, the price of a 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 in all markets across the country. Going by the announcement, the domestic gas cylinder price in Hyderabad would be cut from Rs.1,155 to Rs. 955.

In Delhi, the cost of a cylinder would be down from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903 per cylinder. For PMUY households therefore, the effective price in Delhi after this reduction will be Rs 703 per cylinder.

It may be noted that there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers in the country including 9.6 crore PMUY beneficiary families and this reduction will help all LPG consumers in the country.

However, LPG dealers in the city said there was still no clarity on the pricing. Though the announcement was made but there was some confusion whether the Rs.200 would be directly deducted from the retail selling price or would be included in the subsidy component.

If Rs.200 was directly deducted from the retail price, then the LPG cylinder in Hyderabad would be Rs.955. If the Rs.200 was added to the subsidy component, then it would become Rs.240.71 in addition to the existing subsidy of Rs.40.71, said an office bearer of Twin Cities LPG Dealers Association.

“We are yet to get official communication from the oil companies. We are hoping that Rs.200 would be directly deducted from the retail price” said the office bearer.

According to the official release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is a gift to crores of my sisters of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Our Government will always do everything possible that improves people’s quality of life and benefits the poor and middle class”

Countering these claims, the ruling BRS slammed the BJP for escalating fuel and LPG prices.

“First increase the LPG cylinder price by Rs.800 and then decrease it by Rs.200. Its not a gift but absolute gas lighting of people’s emotions and pockets,” BRS MLC K Kavtiha tweeted.