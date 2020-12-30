LRS: Telangana clarifies on registrations

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders clarifying that there was no restriction on registration of open plots in authorised layouts or those regularised under earlier Land Regularisation Schemes (LRS) and also buildings or structures covered under earlier Building Penalisation Schemes (BPS) or Building Regularisation Schemes (BRS).

The clarification partially modifies instructions issued earlier amid confusion over the registration of such properties in the wake of the LRS being implemented by the State government.

Further, registrations can be taken up in respect of open plots or structures if the properties have been obtained by the present owner through a valid registered document earlier. However, no new plot being brought for registration for the first time (sold by the developers for the first time) should be registered unless it has been approved by the competent authority or it is located in authorised layout, the order has said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .