Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Lucknow man dials airline customer care number, loses Rs 1.49L

This is the 10th such incident that occurred in the last three months, where the victim was duped after dialling a customer care number from the search engine.

By IANS
Updated On - 01:52 PM, Mon - 16 January 23
Representational Image.

Lucknow: A man in Lucknow was allegedly duped of Rs 1.49 lakhs in an online fraud when he dialled the customer care number to find out about a cancelled flight.

In the latest case, victim Amit Gupta had to return to Lucknow from Mumbai by a flight on January 9 but the flight was cancelled later.

Gupta called up the customer care to enquire about the same.

Later, he got a call from an unidentified mobile number. The caller asked Gupta to download Anydesk app on his mobile phone.

He was then asked to respond to some details.

A short while later, the money was deducted from his account.

Gupta has lodged a complaint with the police and investigation is on.

