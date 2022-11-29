Lumpy Skin Disease: Check-post on Karnataka-Telangana border

Since LSD was highly contagious, the department is keeping a strict vigil on such cases.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:41 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

The veterinary department and Police are checking the cattle being carried in vehicles at Karnataka-Telangana border at Madgi in Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: The Animal Husbandry Department of Sangareddy district has set up a check-post on the Telangana-Karnataka border at Madgi near Zaheerabad to prevent the entry of cattle suffering from the lumpy skin disease.

Since LSD was highly contagious, the department is keeping a strict vigil on such cases. During September and October, the district reported 22 LSD cases in Zaheerabad, Gummadidala and Patancheru Mandals.

Also Read Lumpy skin disease in India: All you need to know

Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr M Vasantha Kumari said the cases were normally reported in white cattle, including cows and bulls. Samples were collected and sent to the Veterinary Biological Institute, which declared them as LSD. Following the reports, she said the State government had sent 1.05 lakh vaccine doses. Since cattle living in the 5km radius where LSD cases were reported had to be vaccinated, the Joint Director said they had vaccinated over one lakh cattle so far.

The symptoms of the disease include high fever, lacrimation, hypersalivation and characteristic skin eruptions.