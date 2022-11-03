LVPEI, CognitiveCare collaborate for early detection of eye diseases among children

Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: City-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Thursday announced partnership with CognitiveCare to jointly pursue efforts towards early detection of eye diseases and adverse eye conditions among infants and children.

The partnership will combine clinical expertise of LVPEI with Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform of Cognitive Care, to explore the possibility of early detection of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Myopia.

“Our collaboration will help accelerate early diagnosis of ROP and Myopia in young children and infants. We are hopeful that this partnership will pave way to leverage AI, deep learning, and advanced computational sciences to address several other critical eye diseases,” Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, LVPEI, in a press release said.

Sheena Gill, president and CEO, Americas for CognitiveCare said the collaboration will support healthcare constituents in understanding propensity for eye conditions early enough to prevent adverse outcomes, including blindness in infants and myopia in children.

Dr Suresh Attili, Co-Founder of CognitiveCare said, “our models will provide explainable AI functionality to help caregivers understand the ‘why’ behind each eye health score. We can now prevent certain adverse eye health outcomes with early detection and intervention”.