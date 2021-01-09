Lyon, Cummins will trouble Indians, feels Ponting

However, going into the last two days, former Australian cricketer Ponting felt the likes of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins will pose big threat to the Indian batting lineup.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:39 am

Hyderabad: Australia had a tough day at the office despite their batting mainstay Steve Smith smashing a century on the second day of the third Test. On a flat batting wicket, the hosts fell at least a hundred runs short. Bulk of the scoring was done by Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

However, going into the last two days, former Australian cricketer Ponting felt the likes of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins will pose big threat to the Indian batting lineup. “It’s hard to go past Cummins. His spell today was as good a fast bowling spell as you’ll see. He was challenging every ball with just enough sideways movement and enough up and down. He and Nathan Lyon, they’re the two standouts. I reckon both those guys will cause a few problems in the match.”

“I actually liked what I saw from Starc tonight. Starc bowled quick, got good pace, good bounce,” added Ponting.