‘Maach Mishti & More’: Enjoy Bengali delicacies at Cayenne in Mercure Hyderabad KCP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:39 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Cayenne – a multi-cuisine restaurant at Mercure Hyderabad KCP is organising a Bengali Food Festival starting September 26 which will be on till October 5 during dinner from 6 pm to 11 pm to offer a delicious treat to the diners. The specially designed food festival is a delightful experience aimed to give patrons a taste of the traditional Bengali cuisine.

Master Chef Ganesh has carefully crafted the menu to showcase the delicacies of this region and offer a rich food experience. Mercure Hyderabad KCP is known not only for local delicacies but also for its creativeness. Ganesh, who has rich experience in regional and international cuisine, would unfold the mystic recipes along with his team.

This food festival offers different varieties of authentic dishes from Bengali cuisine. One of the main purposes of this concept is to familiarise the Hyderabadi crowd with delectable Bengali dishes.

The menu offers a tempting array of delectable vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including include starters like Mochar Chop (Banana Flower Cutlet), Piyaji, Posto Wada, and Baiguni for vegetarians and Macher Chop, Chicken Pakoda, Chi ken Cutlet, Dimer Devil, and Chingri Chop for non-vegetarians. A variety of salads such as Aloo Kabli, Kala Chana Baja, Lebu Maach, Dim Dhone Pata, Tandoori Murg Chaat will also be part of the menu.

The main course includes Kosha Mangsho (mutton), Rul Macher Thaliya, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Golbari Mutton Kosha, Papda Fish Curry, Chicken Maharani, Chicken Kosha, Aloo Diya Macher Jhol, Chingri Pualo, Murghi de Jhol, Pabda Macher Jhal, Mutton Dak Bungalow, Bengali Chicken Biryani, Macher Kaliyon, Chicken Gol Morij for non-vegetarians and Ghee Bhat, Aloo Posto, Subzi Diya Mogar Dal, Radha Balavi, Basundhi Pulao, Aloo Dum, Masoor Dal, Green Peas Kachori, Veg Pulao, Jhinge Aloo, Cholar Dal, Dal Poori, Chachra Curry, Misti Pulao, Kacha Kalal Dal, Luchi Gugni, Sukko, Aloo Bhaja, Mixed Vegetable and Sweet Pulao, Moong Dal Kachori for vegetarians are part of the menu planned for the festival.

Your gastronomical journey ends with special desserts like Raj Bhog, Sondesh, Kacha Gulla, Payesh, Goja, Rasagulla, Rasmalai, Lord Cham Cham, Mihidana, Chana Payesh, Baked Rasagulla, Pantuva, Darbesh, Angoori Rasmalai, and Misthi Doi. A special live counter is set up to serve delicacies from the regional cuisine along with fresh fruits.

The food festival promises to delight customers with its uniqueness. The buffet is priced at Rs 1,599 plus taxes per person. And the restaurant has been suitably done up with an ambience that lights up your evenings.