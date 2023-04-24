Sivakarthikeyan’s next film AyaIaan will be released for Diwali

After enjoying a streak of successful films, Sivakarthikeyan is now aiming for a pan-India release for his next film, AyaIaan.

Hyderabad: Sivakarthikeyan has been on a very successful streak for the last two years. His recent releases, Doctor, Don, and Prince, were all blockbusters at the box office. The actor has even spread his wings to other languages with his recent films. Now Sivakarthikeyan aims for a pan-India release for his next film, AyaIaan.

AyaIaan, aka Alien in English, is the actor’s next film under the direction of Ravikumar. The film belongs to the science fiction genre, and it is going to be a complete comedy ride. The makers are using global level visual effects in the making of the film.

Today, the makers of AyaIaan released a new poster featuring both Sivakarthikeyan and the alien. The makers released this poster to announce the release date for the film. AyaIaan will arrive in theatres for Diwali 2023.

AyaIaan stars Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. KJR Studios is producing the film. AR Rahman is the music director. AyaIaan will get a pan-India release in multiple languages.

