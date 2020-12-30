Madan Pillutla named dean of Indian School of Business

To succeed dean Rajendra Srivastava and formally take over on July 1, 2021

Published: 1:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) announced the appointment of Professor Madan Pillutla as its sixth dean. Prof Pillutla is a globally renowned management academician and leader in the field of organisational behaviour, currently at London Business School (LBS). He will succeed the dean Rajendra Srivastava and will formally take over on July 1, 2021.

A visiting faculty member at ISB since its founding, professor Pillutla currently serves as a professor of Organisational Behaviour, a department he chaired in the past, at LBS. Having served as the deputy dean of Faculty, Ex-Officio Member of the Executive Committee, and the Faculty Representative on the Governing Body of LBS, he brings extensive administrative experience.

“Madan’s appointment comes at a transformative phase for ISB. In the nearly 20 years of our existence, successive generations of very capable deans have built the school to its current pre-eminence and we are excited about the important role ISB will continue to play in business education in India and internationally. In Madan, we are fortunate to find the combination of academic excellence, deep administrative expertise and, importantly, someone who is familiar with the unique culture of ISB,” said Harish Manwani, chairperson, ISB Executive Board.

“At LBS, he has a proven track record of delivering important outcomes which include improved research productivity and increased gender diversity that are equally important to ISB’s future progress. He holds a distinctive vision for the institution, and we are certain that he will take ISB to new heights,” he added.

Dean Rajendra Srivastava added, “I am excited to hand over the baton to Madan and believe that the school will see tremendous progress with him as dean. We have worked closely together over the last 20 years and I look forward to continue working with him as I transition into a faculty role as the Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation over the next few months.”

Prior to LBS, Prof Pillutla taught at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a highly acclaimed institution of higher education in Asia. He holds a doctorate in Organisational Behaviour from the University of British Columbia, a master’s in Business Analytics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne, and a post-graduate diploma in Management from the Xavier Labor Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur which conferred upon him a distinguished alumnus award in 2019.

Commenting on his appointment, Prof Pillutla adds, “It is a privilege to be selected as the Dean of ISB. It is particularly special to lead an institution that I have been associated with since its inception. ISB has gained a position of pre-eminence on the strength of its excellent faculty and students. As business education transforms globally and in India, I am excited about the opportunities for ISB to set new benchmarks for others to follow.”

