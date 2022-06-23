Made in Telangana tractors find their way to 60 countries

Hyderabad: K T Rama Rao would not lose a single opportunity to get some investments to the State. This was evident when the industries minister visited the Mahindra Tractors manufacturing centre to launch the 3,00,001st tractor made in Telangana. On the occasion, he posed with the tractor and then tweeted: “Hey@anandmahindraji, you may have to bring more business to my State for the way I’ve been posing and marketing your products.”

The light-hearted appeal on twitter elicited an immediate response from Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra. Using the same medium, he tweeted his reply calling Rama Rao as a “phenomenal brand ambassador” and expressing concern he might be ‘stolen by the skyrocketing Tollywood empire’!

Rama Rao on Wednesday visited the Mahindra Tractors, part of the Mahindra’s Farm Equipment sector, at Zaheerabad to launch the 3,00,001st made in Telangana tractor.

Mahindra’s Zaheerabad facility positioned Telangana as one of the largest tractor export hubs. “Besides being a hub to wide range of products for the Indian market, the Zaheerabad plant also caters to over 60 markets, including the US, Japan and Europe. The facility will soon rollout our new light-weight K2 tractor series from the Zaheerabad facility,” said Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra.

Established in 2012, Zaheerabad facility is Mahindra’s youngest and largest tractor manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. It is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana and has invested close to Rs 1,087 crore in Zaheerabad. The unit employs over 1,500 workers and has a capacity of over 1,00,000 tractors per year on a two-shift basis.

It rolled out its first tractor from its Zaheerabad facility in 2013 and crossed the one lakh units production mark in 2017 inclusive of exports. It crossed the two lakh units mark in 2019. The unit has flexibility to make over 330 tractor variants ranging from 30 to 100 HP.

Earlier in 2020, Mahindra announced that it will manufacture a new tractor series called the ‘K2’, exclusively at the company’s facility at Zaheerabad. The light-weight tractor programme is developed in collaboration with Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan. Developed for both domestic and international markets, including USA, Japan, and Southeast Asia, the new series will enable Mahindra to introduce products across various HP points.

Mahindra Zaheerabad also makes farm machinery offerings like rice transplanters and tractor-mounted combine harvesters. Besides manufacturing farm equipment, its Mahindra’s Automotive Division here also makes cargo and passenger vehicles at Zaheerabad.