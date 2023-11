| Madhya Pradesh Elections Highest Polling In Rajgarh And Peaceful Polling In Rest

Rajgarh district sees the highest voter turnout at 16.49%, while Indore records the lowest at 6.1% in the early morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan reports peaceful progress of polling in Madhya Pradesh’s 230-member assembly.

