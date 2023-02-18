Madhya Pradesh woman’s bicycle yatra reaches Karimnagar

A 25-year-old mountaineer and athlete, Rajubhai Asha Malviya, who embarked on a bicycle yatra across the country, reached Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:35 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Rajubhai Asha Malviya meeting with Additional Collector Garima Agarwal in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: A 25-year-old mountaineer and athlete, Rajubhai Asha Malviya, who embarked on a bicycle yatra across the country, reached Karimnagar on Saturday.

She met Collector RV Karnan and Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and shared her experiences. The Collector felicitated her.

Later, Asha interacted with inmates of Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Manakondur mandal and inspired the girl students about her success in facing all odds. She said she had launched the solo bicycle trip to tell the world that India is safe for women and children.

She said her mother was her inspiration as she taught her about life and how one could face challenges. Asha started her bicycle yatra on November 1 last year.

She aims to cover 25,000 kilometres pedaling across the country and reach New Delhi on September 1. She has plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A native of Nataram, Raigad district of Madhya Pradesh, she embarked on the journey with the support of the MP Tourism department.