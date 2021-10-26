Magnificent Mitte attracts tourists, nature lovers like never before

Kumram Bheem Asifabad : The picturesque Mitte or Sapthagundala Waterfalls on the outskirts of Mankuguda village in Lingapur mandal is attracting tourists and nature lovers from all over Telangana. Come weekends the entire waterfall area is dotted with, makeshift tents with people camping in the area. The area is seeing a considerable rise in visitors considering its serenity and magnificence of late.



Located around 70 km from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters, the waterfall is the major tourist spot of the district. It is a series of five waterfalls situated in different parts along the course of the stream and in the dense forests of the district. It was not explored by nature lovers till 2015. It, however, has now become the most sought-after destination for everyone.



Tourists and nature aficionados from various parts are now spending their leisure time at the pristine nature wonder where water cascades down from around 50 feet high. “I along with five of my friends visited the waterfall and we camped at the place in our tents on the peripherals of Mankuguda for two days. It’s a memorable experience,” B Venkat Rao, a software engineer from Hyderabad told ‘Telangana Today.’



One can visit two waterfalls at a time as the distance between the two spots is barely 300 meters. They can also go to the third one by trekking through rocks and thick forests for 500 meters. They need to take another route for locating the remaining two falls. The journey between Jainoor to Lingapur mandals is a pleasant experience with the stretch being surrounded by agriculture fields and topography of the region.

Lack of amenities

Since TSRTC plies no special buses to Mankuguda, tourists are reaching the remote habitation in hired cars and personal vehicles bearing huge travel expenses. They are facing hardships in visiting the nature wonder due to lack of basic amenities. They are forced to walk for 1.5 km due to lack of road from the village. There is no facility such as eateries, accommodation, drinking water facilities and toilets at the spot. Visitors have to engage locals as guides while visiting the fall and exploring the spot, by paying nominal charges and creating livelihood.

“The officials concerned should create basic amenities and safety measures at the fall which has ample scope to attract tourists of not only Telangana, but neighboring States. They can put up a sign board narrating dos and don’ts on the premises of the fall. Adventurous activities such as trekking and camping can be introduced here,” P Shyamsundar Reddy, an avid nature lover and Telangana Vice President of Youth Hostel Association of India (YHAI).

How to reach

Visitors of Hyderabad can reach Adilabad first and then take the Adilabad-Asifabad route. They should take a different road at Jainoor mandal centre and reach Lingapur mandal center. They can find the fall at Mankuguda after travelling about four km. The other way to reach the place is Mancherial-Asifabad route after reaching Mancherial town. They need to get onto Asifabad – Utnoor road at Jainoor mandal centre.

