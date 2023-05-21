Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Srisailam has been rescheduled

Maha Kumbhabhishekam is rescheduled because devotees cannot participate in the event due to extreme temperatures and heatwaves.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:04 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Vijayawada: Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Srisailam has been postponed, which was scheduled from May 25 to 31. Andhra Pradesh endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana said the Maha Kumbhabhishekam is rescheduled because devotees cannot participate in the event due to extreme temperatures and heatwave across the state.

“The Maha Kumbhabhishekam program, which will begin on May 25 at the Srisailam Temple, has been determined to take place in the holy month of Kartikam as a result of this experience and heatwaves,” said S. Satyanarayana.

Satyanarayana also urged the devotees to take note of these changes and to participate in the Mahakumbhabhishekam that is celebrated in the month of Kartika at the Srisailam temple. The date would be made public soon after the Vedic astrologers decision, he added.

The Ashtottara Satha Kundamitha Sri Chandi Rudra Rajashyamala Sudarshan Sahitya Sri Lakshmi Mahayagna, which was held from May 12 to May 17 under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh endowments department, was conducted successfully.