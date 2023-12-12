Maha Lakshmi scheme can strengthen women labour force: Collector

District Collector VP Gautham praised the State government's Maha Lakshmi scheme, emphasizing its significant benefits for women.

He addressed a gathering of members of self help groups creating awareness on Maha Lakshmi and Rajiv Aarogyasri schemes here on Tuesday. He said that the Maha Lakshmi scheme was introduced with women as the focal point and for their welfare.Women should not be limited to the kitchen, but should actively participate in the progress of the society and the economy. The role of self help groups was crucial in the implementation of government schemes, Gautham said.

All women regardless of age and financial status could travel in the Palle Velugu and express bus services for free. The government wants women to grow economically and become educated. Those who have education, skill and intelligence wish to go to faraway places in search of employment could be benefited from Maha Lakshmi scheme, he said.

The Collector said that the women labour force was decreasing day by day, from 40 percent ten years ago to 21 percent now. The Maha Lakshmi scheme would increase the strength of the women labour force and development could be possible with that.

He said that upper limit of health care under Rajiv Aarogyasri limit has been increased from Rs 5 lakh under Cheyutha to Rs 10 lakh. 115 types of tests were being conducted in the T-Hub in the district, samples collected from all the PHCs and Palle Dawakhanas would be sent to the T-Hub at district headquarters and test reports would be sent to the phones of patients.

The members of the self-help groups expressed their happiness and shared their views on Maha Lakshmi and Rajiv Aarogyasri. DRDO Vidyachandana, RTC RM Ch. Venkanna, DWO Suma, DM &HO Dr. B Malathi and others were present.