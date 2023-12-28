Rape, murder, kidnap cases increase in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

SP Chennuri Rupesh addressing a press conference in Sangareddy on Thursday

Sangareddy: The number of rape, murder, and kidnap cases increased in 2023 in Sangareddy district compared to the previous year. District SP Ch Rupesh has released the annual crime report of 2023 during a press conference on Thursday.

According to the report, the district recorded 90 rape cases during the year while there were 77 and 59 rape cases in 2022 and 2021 respectively. Sangareddy has recorded 48 kidnap cases increasing from 30 and 23 cases in 2022 and 2021 respectively. The number of murder cases reported in the district also went up from 41 in 2022 to 47 in 2023. The cybercrime cases also were increased to 323 from last year’s 217.

Cases reported during the election campaign went up:

According to the annual crime report, the number of election-related cases reported increased manifold before the 2023 elections compared to the 2018 elections. The Sangareddy police have registered 535 poll-related cases in 2023 against 33 in 2018 which recorded a gigantic 1,521 per cent increase. The cash seized during the election campaign was put at Rs 3.31 crore in 2023 which was just 1.35 crore in 2018. The liquor seized during the 2023 poll season was 7,485 liters against 358 liters seized in 2018 which recorded an increase of 1,983 per cent. While the police seized 7 Kgs of gold ornaments in the 2023 elections, they seized 3.5 Kgs of gold ornaments. The police have seized 1,395 sarees worth Rs 41.85 lakhs in 2023.