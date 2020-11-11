Mahabubabad: Elderly woman expresses happiness over Dharani Portal

Kalasani Subhadra said that she had neither paid bribe nor brokerage charges to middlemen to get the land transferred

Mahabubabad: “My husband died of illness several months ago. He owned 2.25 acres of land under survey number 260 and 267 on the outskirts of Jamandlapally village in the mandal. After his demise, I visited the Tahsildar office to get the land transferred on my name, but no avail,” said Kalasani Subhadra, an elderly woman of the same village, adding that she had worried a lot about the land issue.

“But my grandson said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced Dharani website to resolve these kind of issues and registration of land. Following this, I went to the Mee Seva centre and got a slot for Monday. Today, I got the land transferred on my name at the Tahsildar office within 20 minutes. I will remain indebted to Chandrashekhar Rao,” Subhadra said adding that she had neither paid bribe nor brokerage charges to middlemen to get the land transferred.

