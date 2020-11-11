Mahabubabad: FDO suspended for helping contractors in illegal mining

The order said that K Venkanna will be under suspension till the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings or termination of all proceedings relating to the charges against him.

Mahabubabad: An Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Forest Divisional Officer (FDO), Wild Life Managament (WLM) division, Gudur, K Venkanna was suspended for his alleged role in helping contractors in illegal digging and transporting of gravel or soil from the forest areas under his jurisdiction in the district. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (FAC) R Sobha issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

The order said that Venkanna will be under suspension till the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings or termination of all proceedings relating to the charges against him. She also ordered that during the period, the headquarters of Venkanna will be Mahabubabad and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the PCCF. District Forest Officer (DFO) T Ravi Kiran, was instructed to be under Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of the Forest Divisional Officer, WLM, Gudur.

