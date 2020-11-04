Mahabubabad: Ganja worth Rs 4 lakh seized, three arrested

The arrested were identified as Siba Sankar Sahu, Madhakami Doola alias Venkat and Sarkaar Swapna of Odisha State

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Mahabubabad: Kesamudram police arrested three ganja smugglers including a woman and seized 40 kgs of dry ganja worth Rs four lakhs from them at Upparpally crossroads in Kesamudram mandal in the district on Wednesday. They also seized a SUV used for transporting the contraband.

The arrested were identified as Siba Sankar Sahu, Madhakami Doola alias Venkat and Sarkaar Swapna of Odisha State. “The police, who were conducting vehicle checks, found the people travelling suspiciously in the SUV and checked their baggage and found ganja packets. They had reportedly purchased the ganja in Odisha five days ago and were going towards Warangal when the police intercepted their vehicle and found the banned substance,” said SP N Koti Reddy during a press meet here on Wednesday.

