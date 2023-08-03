Mahabubabad: Liquor shops allocated to communities through draw of lots

The Collector said the sale of liquor in Mahabubabad was being carried out in a transparent manner through the lottery system, which was implemented by the Excise Department

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:12 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

The Collector said the sale of liquor in Mahabubabad was being carried out in a transparent manner through the lottery system, which was implemented by the Excise Department

Mahabubabad: District Collector K Shashanka conducted a draw of lots on Thursday to allocate liquor shops in the district through the Excise Department.

Out of the 59 liquor sales in the district, 11 shops have been allocated to agency areas, decided by a committee. Additionally, the allocation was made community-wise, with one shop for Schedule Tribes, 5 for Schedule Castes, and 13 for Goud community. For non-scheduled areas in the open category, 29 shops were allocated through the draw of lots.

The Collector said the sale of liquor in the district was being carried out in a transparent manner through the lottery system, which was implemented by the Excise Department.

The committee members including District Excise Officer Kiran Kumar, DRDO Sanyasaiah, BC Welfare Officer Narasimha Swamy, Deputy Director Tribal Welfare Yerraiah and others were present.