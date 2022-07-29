Mahabubabad: Minister pats NRI Dr Hanumandla Rajender Reddy for his service

Mahabubabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has praised NRI and noted doctor Hanumandla Rajender Reddy and his family members for their services to the Cherlapalem village of Thorrur mandal in the district.

Speaking at a charity programme held in memory of Hanumandla Lakshmma, mother of Rajender Reddy, at the village on Friday, Rao said that Dr Rajender Reddy, who settled in the USA, was doing great service to the people of his native village.

“Dr Rajender Reddy has donated the land for the construction of the 2BHK houses at the village, and improved the facilities at the local government school. He also provided apparatus to the science lab at the school. Reddy also donated land for the construction of the Gram Panchayat building at the village. He has been doing all these service activities on his own as he felt responsibility for the development of the village. When I visited the USA, I requested the NRIs to serve their mother land. But unfortunately just 10 percent of them are evincing interest in doing philanthropic activities. But unlike others, Rajender Reddy himself is doing great service to the village by spending crores of rupees,” Rao said.

Dr Rajender Reddy is also offering scholarships to the poor and bright students at the village. Rao has exhorted the other NRIs from the district to emulate Rajender Reddy and serve their respective native places. Dr Reddy, who graduated from the Osmania Medical College in the 80’s, is working at Hanford, California. He is a specialist in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine. Rajender Reddy’s family members including his wife Jhansilakshmi and others attended the programme.