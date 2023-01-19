Mahabubabad: Police friends provide succor to kin of deceased ASI

Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector Yadava Reddy was killed in a road accident in Hanamkonda recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Mahabubabad: A group of police personnel belonged to the 1990 police constable batch provided financial assistance of Rs 35,000 to the kin of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector (AR-SI) Yadava Reddy who died in a road accident in Hanamkonda recently. His police friends from the combined Warangal district contributed the money and handed over cash to the family members at Yadava Reddy’s house at Kesamudram Station village in the district on Thursday.

Yadava Reddy was working as AR SI at Mulugu. AR SIs S Somaiah, P Ramprasad, G Ramesh, L Babu, and N Yugender met the Yadava Reddy’s family members on behalf of their batch.