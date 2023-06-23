Mahabubabad: Rtd horticulture officer donates Rs 18,000 to meritorious SSC students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Retired horticulture officer Nukala Mahender Reddy handing over cash to a meritorious student at ZPHS, Khambalapally in Mahabubabad dist.

Mahabubabad: In a heartwarming gesture, Nukala Mahender Reddy, a retired horticulture officer, donated Rs 18,000 to three students who achieved excellent results in the SSC examinations, said S Ramesh Babu, Headmaster of ZPHS, Kambalapally.

The contribution was made as part of Nukala Krishna Reddy Memorial Trust, which Reddy established to support educational initiatives in his village. He has been providing financial assistance for the last three years.

During a recent event held at the school, Reddy, who hails from the same village, expressed his commitment to continuing this initiative for the next 25 years. He pledged to increase the cash prize by Rs2,000 every three years. DEO P Rama Rao and staff members Dr V Gurunatha Rao, G Uppalaiah, D Shibharani, R Sridhar A Satish Kumar, and others attended the event.