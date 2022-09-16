Protect Telangana from breakdown in the name of caste, religion: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:22 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

People should be alert about the leaders making cheap comments and provoking the people in the name of Hindu and Muslims, says KTR

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao emphasized the need to protect Telangana, which was formed with the sacrifices of the scores of the people, from breaking down in the name of caste and religion. People should be alert about the leaders making cheap comments and provoking the people in the name of Hindu and Muslims. Telangana would go back decades if the people fell into the trap of religion. Nothing would happen to Telangana with cheap comments and unnecessary disputes.

Informing that integration celebrations are being conducted with an aim to be united by everybody, the Minister opined that it was possible to achieve golden Telangana as well as model India if the people began thinking for the future. Rama Rao made these comments while participating in integration day celebrations held in Sircilla town on Friday.

On the occasion of 75 years of the merger of Hyderabad state in the Indian union, the state government was celebrating a three-day integration celebration remembering the sacrifices of martyrs. “Agitations are not new for Telangana people. Local people waged agitations against the then king in 1948, against the merger of Telangana with Andhra in 1956 and demanding the formation of the separate state in the 1960s. Again in 2001, Telangana people under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao started agitation and achieved a separate state”, the Minister said.

After the formation of a separate state, Telangana has become a trade mark for the welfare sector with the introduction of a number of welfare schemes. Hailing the Chief Minister’s decision to name the new secretariat office building after Dr BR Ambedkar, the Minister thanked Chandrashekhar Rao. Informing that separate Telangana was materialized only because of the philosophy of Ambedkar, Rama Rao said that the government has decided to name the secretariat office after Ambedkar as the latter strove hard for freedom, justice and fraternity of the downtrodden sections.

Talking about development of the district, the Minister informed that 85 to 90 percent families have been provided pensions and 17,000 new pensions were also sanctioned. Electricity and water supply systems have also been streamlined. Earlier, only one degree college was available in the district. Now, agriculture and polytechnic colleges were established, he informed and added that a medical college would also be established very soon. Though the state government was asking for a mega textile cluster for Sircilla, there was no response from the central leaders.