Mahabubnagar: Former DCC president quits Congress, joins BRS

IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao formally welcomed him into the party by offering the party scarf

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:46 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao formally welcomed him into the party by offering the party scarf

Mahabubnagar: The exodus of BC leaders from the Congress is continuing. After a few District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents quit the party, former Mahabubnagar DCC president Muthyala Prakash on Wednesday joined the ruling Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao formally welcomed him into the party by offering the party scarf. Tourism Minister and BRS Mahabubnagar candidate V Srinivas Goud welcomed the former DCC president’s entry into the party.

Also Read BRS to launch KCR Bharosa campaign