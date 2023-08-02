Mahabubnagar: Mega IT job mela on August 9

Candidates who have completed their graduation in 2019, 2020, 2021,2022, 2023 are eligible to attend the job fair.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:33 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Mahabubnagar: A mega IT job fair will be conducted by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on August 9.

The job fair will be held from 9 am to 5 pm at Shilparamam in the district.

About nine IT companies, including Amara Raja Group and Zuven Technologies, will participate in the job fair.

Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud said that as part of the first phase, 650 jobs in the IT sector will be filled with the locals of Mahabubnagar assembly constituency.

Candidates can register for the job fair through bit.ly/3OgxBUt