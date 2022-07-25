PGK Technologies, TASK sign MoU to foster employment opportunities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: PGK Technologies (Hyderabad) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) recently signed MoU to improve employment opportunities for eligible candidates.

TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha and PGK Technologies Founder CEO Ramesh Pisupati and Co-Founder Rajnikanth T exchanged the MoU in the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The MoU aims to foster employment opportunity for youth. Job providers also benefit from tracking and analytics offered, said Ramesh.

As a part of the MoU, institutions registered with TASK will implement C2Hire, a flagship blockchain-enabled campus hire platform built by PGK. Other products of PGK relevant for career readiness will also be offered to TASK partnered institutions.