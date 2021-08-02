Mahabubnagar: Super-speciality hospital on old Collector office land

To this effect, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday handed over to the Health Department the Old Collector office land spread over 10 acres.

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar district administration has come up with a novel idea of constructing a super-speciality hospital on the Old Collector office land since a new Integrated Collectorate complex was constructed at Palkonda.

To this effect, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday handed over to the Health Department the Old Collector office land spread over 10 acres. The building, opposite the bus station, is nearly 126 years old.

Addressing on the occasion, the Tourism Minister said the district administration in the past had prepared plans to set up a children hospital in the existing Collector office building with a cost of Rs 1 crore. However, when the proposals were discussed with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he immediately approved the plans to construct a super-speciality hospital at Rs 300 crore by razing the existing Collector office building, the Minister said, thanking him for approving the proposals.

Mahabubnagar town already has a Government General Hospital, and with one more super-speciality hospital coming up, it would be beneficial for the people of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, the Minister said. Since the existing Collector office is right opposite the bus station, a skywalk would be constructed facilitating people to directly enter the proposed hospital premises from the bus station, he said.

The idea was to transform Palamuru into a medical hub. In the past, people from erstwhile Palamuru used to visit Osmania Hospital, Gandhi Hospital or NIMS. There have been instances when precious lives were lost due to the breaking down of ambulances midway, the Minister said. “Tenders will be floated shortly for the new super-speciality hospital, and a foundation stone will be laid,” Srinivas Goud said.

Earlier, the Minister inspected junction development works at Clock Tower and Bandlageri, and road works at Putnala Bashti, Motor Line and Madina Masjid. He also inspected the new Collectorate works.