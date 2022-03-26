Mahalakshmi beats Saanvi Naidu in final of Solinco Junior Tour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:02 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Sreedhara Mahalakshmi Amuktha crushed P M Saanvi Naidu 8-0 in the final of the U-12 girls category of the Solinco Junior Tour at the Advantage Tennis Academy, Neredmet, Secunderabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, T Jaiveer Varun defeated Tondapalli Abhinav 8-3 in the boys category to emerge champion. In the U-14 T Hamsika and Parjanya Adury clinched gold in the girls and boys categories respectively.

Results: Final: U-12 Girls: Sreedhara Mahalakshmi Amuktha bt PM Saanvi Naidu 8-0; Boys: T Jaiveer Varun bt Tondapalli Abhinav 8-3; U-14 Girls: T Hamsika bt Noorie Mattipati 8-6; Boys: Parjanya Adury bt Nikhilesh 8-2.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .