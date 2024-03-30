Maharashtra BRS unit reiterates support to KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra unit of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) reiterated its support to BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and resolved to stand by him in these testing times.

Every office bearer of the BRS extended their support and confidence to the party chief. They also decided to work for getting a farmers’ government to power in the State and country.

The BRS Maharashtra unit’s State-level office bearers meeting was held in Pune on Saturday.

A large number of BRS party leaders from across the State participated in the meeting. Assembly coordinators, department coordinators and State level officials from every district attended the meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Shankar Anna Dhondge and was conducted by Prof Vijay Mohite.

During the meeting, the entire BRS Maharashtra unit in a unanimous voice expressed their confidence in Chandrashekhar Rao and resolved to stay with him during the tough times.

“We have full confidence in K Chandrashekhar Rao and we are with him,” slogans were raised at the venue.

The central government was trying to suppress the voice of its political opponents across the country through misuse of probe agencies, especially the Enforcement Directorate, they said.

Shivaji Jadhav expressed the vote of thanks at the meeting. Sudhir Bindu, Ganesh Kadam, Yashpal Bhinge, Manohar Patwari, Haribhau Rathod, senior leader Dashrath Sawant, Balasaheb Deshmukh, Nana Bachhav, Nagesh Valyal, Jaimal Singh Randhawa, Sandeep Lagad, Nikhil Deshmukh, Datta Pawar, Shankar Godse and others addressed the meeting.