Maharashtra govt lauds TS farm initiatives

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and Horticulture Minister Sandeepan Rao Bhumre hailed the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour free power and regulated farming system of the State

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra government has appreciated the various initiatives of the Telangana State government in the field of agriculture.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and Horticulture Minister Sandeepan Rao Bhumre hailed the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour free power and regulated farming system of the State when Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy met them on the second day of the four-day tour of the neighbouring State.

During the meeting, Niranjan Reddy called for an increase of acreage under horticultural crops in the country in general and Telangana in particular. He then explained the strategy of the Telangana government in encouraging oil palm cultivation. The Maharashtra Ministers then expressed their interest to visit oil palm fields in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The Ministers also appreciated the pandal style of cultivating twining vegetables in Telangana and appreciated the special attention given to the agriculture sector by the young state.

Maharashtra cultivates different types of crops in 174.06 lakh hectares every year. The farmers of that State cultivate cotton in 80-85 lakh hectares, soybean, mango, orange, pomegranate, grapes and flowers. The government spends around Rs 4,000 crore to encourage farmers with incentives. The State is also aiming at higher productivity with less land use.

Niranjan Reddy then visited the 500 acre Floriculture Park located at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (NMDC) in Talegaon. He keenly observed the division of the total area into 110 plots and the cultivation of flower, vegetables and fruit plants in those plots.

