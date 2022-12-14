Maharashtra village celebrates BRS’ national entry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Residents of Patoda village of Maharashtra celebrate genesis of BRS on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Residents of Patoda village in Kinwat Assembly constituency of the neighboring Maharashtra extended their solidarity to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and celebrated the party’s national entry along with the inauguration of its party office in Delhi on Wednesday. The village is located about 5 kilometers away from Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal of Adilabad district.

The dwellers of the village said that their village would be able to witness growth on many fronts if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao becomes Prime Minister of India. They said their habitation would see the introduction of schemes implemented in Telangana. They hailed Rao and performed Ksheerabbhisekam to his flex poster. They chanted slogans such as “Jai KCR” and “Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar.”

The residents vowed to work under the leadership of Rao. They said that they were impressed with innovative schemes and developmental activities experienced in Telangana. They recalled that Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal made rapid strides due to the initiatives of the State government.

Uttam Rao, Bikku, Nago Rao, Umaki Kerale, Gopinath Surose and many others were present.