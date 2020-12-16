Maharashtra villagers stage protest at Lakshmi barrage

About 200 people held placards and demanding that they be allowed to use the bridge to cross into Telangana

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: People from several villages located in Maharashtra – Telangana borders went on a dharna at Lakshmi barrage demanding that they be allowed to use the barrage bridge to come into Telangana as they owned some lands in the State.

Reports reaching here said villagers of Pochampally, Vadidem, Kotta Palli, Chintarevula, Toomunur, Ankeesa, Asarelli and Aheri villages of Maharashtra State, located on the banks of Godavari river, staged dharna.

About 200 people held placards and demanding that they be allowed to use the bridge to cross into Telangana. Sources said police had closed the bridge to check the movement of Maoists into Telangana through the bridge. Villagers have continued their dharna till evening.

The Mahadevpur police have tried to pacify the agitating people but in vain.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .