Maharashtra’s Swarajya Mahila Sanghatan merged in BRS in presence of CM KCR

Speaking on the occasion, Vanitha Tai Gutte expressed admiration for the BRS government's initiatives aimed at empowering and benefiting women in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:14 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: In a significant move bolstering the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) pursuit of the ‘Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar’ slogan, well-known women’s association from Maharashtra ‘Swarajya Mahila Sanghatan’ has been merged in the party. BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inducted the Sanghatan president Vanita Tai Gutte in the party, at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanitha Tai Gutte expressed admiration for the BRS government’s initiatives aimed at empowering and benefiting women in Telangana.

She articulated that the decision to merge was motivated by the mutual commitment shared between Swarajya Mahila Sanghatan and BRS in serving the marginalised, impoverished, and also widows, in the society. She affirmed her dedication to executing the policies of BRS, pledging lifelong cooperation with the party.

The merger ceremony also saw the induction of leaders from various parties across Maharashtra into BRS, under the leadership of Maharashtra BRS leader Sankarna Dhondge. Several other leaders including BJP Buldhana district vice-president Arjun Wankhade, NCP Taluka president Jayant Chaudhary, Shiv Sena district secretary Dattaraj Deshmukh, and many others, formally joined the party in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao.