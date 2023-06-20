CM KCR releases Harithahasam cartoon collection by Mritunjaya

On Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled the cartoon collection 'Harithahasam' drawn by noted cartoonist Mrityunjaya.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday released the cartoon collection ‘Harithahasam’ drawn by noted cartoonist Mrityunjaya, at Pragathi Bhavan, as part of the Harithotsavam.

The cartoon collection Harithahasam was realised with the support of BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, MP Santhosh Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman S Venugopalachari, OSD Priyanka Varghese, cartoonist Mrityunjaya, and others participated in the programme.