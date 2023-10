Former Jubilee Hills MLA meets CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:16 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Former Jubilee Hills MLA P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy had a casual meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

The AICC denied Vishnuvardhan Reddy an MLA ticket, instead opting for Mohammed Azharuddin in Jubilee Hills.

In protest against the AICC‘s decision, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and his followers expressed their dissent by throwing stones and attacking Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

He won form Jubilee Hills in 2004 and 2009, but lost to MLA Maganti Gopinath in 2014 and 2018.

