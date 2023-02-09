Maharastra EPF employees win EPF Cricket tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:35 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

The winners are posing with their trophies in BHEL of Sangareddy districton Thursday.

Sangareddy: The Maharashtra Employees Provident Fund (EPF) cricket team won the EPF cricket tournament 2022-23 by defeating the New Delhi team in the final. The tournament was organised by the EPFO Regional Office Patancheru at Legala Gardens in Sherilingampally from February 6 to 9.

EPFO teams from across the nation participated in the four-day tournament. Additional Central PF Commissioner (Telangana Zone) Vaishali Dayal presented the trophies to the winners and runners-up during a ceremony in BHEL township on Thursday evening.