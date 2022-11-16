Last rites of actor Krishna performed with full state honours in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:57 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

The funeral procession of actor Krishna at Hyderabad was attended by many people including VIPs. Final procession was carried out from Padmalaya Studios at around 3 pm, and reached Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills by 3.45 pm.

Hyderabad: The last rites of actor Krishna were performed with full state honours on Wednesday. In the presence of his family, fans, film fraternity, and the police personnel, who were present to honour the departed actor, the final procession was carried out from Padmalaya Studios at around 3 pm, and reached Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills by 3.45 pm.

Fans from both the Telugu speaking states turned up in large numbers to accompany the vehicle carrying the mortal remains of the star actor.

As part of the state honours, before the cremation, the personnel from the Telangana police offered a gun salute by firing in the air. The last rites of the actor were performed by his son Mahesh Babu, who had accompanied the vehicle all along the final journey. Close family members of the late actor were present in the final rituals.