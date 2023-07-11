Mahindra University, La Trobe University sign MoU for joint degree in Civil engineering

The agreement will allow MU’s Civil engineering department students to explore the possibility of completing the final two-years of their undergraduate programme at La Trobe University.
Hyderabad: Mahindra University (MU) and La Trobe University, Australia, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for offering a joint degree programme in Civil engineering.
The agreement will allow MU’s Civil engineering department students to explore the possibility of completing the final two-years of their undergraduate programme at La Trobe University.
Upon completing two-years of study, students will have a chance to apply and receive post study work rights in Australia.
As part of the partnership, students will have access to scholarships worth A$10,000 offered by La Trobe.
Additionally, La Trobe University will contribute to the curriculum starting from the first-year, providing students with exposure to an international academic framework, a press release said.
Mahindra University Vice Chancellor Dr. Yajulu Medury said the collaboration between both the universities signifies the MU’s commitment to providing world-class education and global exposure to students.
For more information about the joint degree programme, visit the website https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/.