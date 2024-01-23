Mahindra University signs MoU with La Trobe University for student exchange

The collaboration includes a four-year program, student and faculty exchange initiatives, and joint research activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: Mahindra University and La Trobe University, Australia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to enhance educational opportunities for civil engineering students. The collaboration includes a four-year program, student and faculty exchange initiatives, and joint research activities.

As part of the MoU, La Trobe University will provide Mahindra University students participating in the program with scholarships worth AUD 9500 per annum. Upon completing the final two years of their undergraduate program in Australia, students become eligible for a two-year post-study work permit, extending to four years if they choose the Bendigo campus, enhancing global employability.

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said, “the partnership will provide our students with access to cutting-edge knowledge, industry-relevant skills, and a global perspective that will prepare them for successful careers on an international stage.”

Prof. Hossam Abuel-Naga, Head of the Department of Engineering at La Trobe University, welcomed Mahindra University students, and Dr. Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, highlighted the partnership’s role in fostering educational and cultural ties, promoting mutual understanding and growth between the two nations.

Faculty exchange programs will play a significant role, with professors from La Trobe University teaching Mahindra University students and vice versa. This exchange aims to provide students with diverse perspectives and teaching methodologies. Throughout their study at La Trobe University, students will have the opportunity to undertake industry internships, receiving a stipend of up to $11,000 for a six-month internship.