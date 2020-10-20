Mahindra University student develops app to clock attendance

The mobile application helps organisations to clock attendance through an android device (phone or a tablet), using face recognition.

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: A mechanical engineering student from class of 2020, Kartikeya Bhardwaj, of Mahindra University has developed a deep learning mobile application ‘Chakshu Face Attendance’, to provide employers, institutions and organisations with touch less recording of attendance attributes.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the app provides a safe alternative to touch-based fingerprint attendance systems. The mobile application helps organisations to clock attendance through an android device (phone or a tablet), using face recognition.

“A strong anti-spoofing provision makes the Chakshu Face Attendance a highly reliable face attendance system. The app is secure, efficient and highly scalable,” said Kartikeya Bhardwaj, founder, Chakshu.ai.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .