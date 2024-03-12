Maid rescues boy from drain in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 04:56 PM

Hyderabad: Azmath Begum was at her house in Moosanagar when she heard some locals shouting that a boy had fallen into a nala.

The 55 year-old who works as a maid, rushed out to find locals pulling out a child from the nearby drain.

The boy, a ten year old from Azampura, had come out of his house and wandered through the streets before reaching Moosanagar at Chaderghat.

He slipped into the nala and luckily was noticed by some children who alerted their elders.

After seeing the boy, the local men pulled him out. Azmath, who noticed the boy got dirty after falling into the nala, gave the child a bath, provided with a pair of clothes and foot wear. “The boy enjoyed the company of people around and later played with local children,” said Azmath.

The local people then took the child to the police station and handed him over there. An hour later the grandfather of the boy came to the police station and took custody of the child.

The video of Azmath Begum taking care of the child was shared on social media platforms by some local youth. The woman won accolades from various quarters for her selfless act.