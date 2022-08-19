Make arrangements for laying Aqua Hub foundation: Sircilla Collector

Collector Anurag Jayanthi conducting meeting with officials at collectorate office in Sircilla on Friday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthy instructed officials to make arrangements to lay the foundation for Aqua Hub proposed to be developed in the Mid Manair reservoir.

The Aqua Hub will be established in 500 acres by spending Rs 2,000 crore by four companies — US-based Fish In, and Indian companies Fresh to Home, Ananda Group and CP Aquaculture. The Collector held a meeting with the companies’ representatives and officials of the TSIIC, fisheries and industry departments.

Jayanthy said to provide employment to youth by bringing in more investments to the State, MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao took the initiative to establish the Aqua Hub in Mid Manair. Stating that the aqua hub is going to be a boon for the locals, the Collector said about 10,000 people would get direct and indirect employment through it.

RDO T Srinivasa Rao, Althaf Khan (Fish In), Murali Varma (Ananda Group), District Fisheries Officer Shiva Prasad, manager of District Industrial Department Upender Rao and others were present.