Make arrangements for vaccination: Adilabad Collector

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Tuesday directed the Medical and Health Department officials to make elaborate arrangements to carry out vaccination against novel coronavirus on January 16. She convened a teleconference with the officials here on Tuesday.

The Collector instructed the authorities to prepare a list of healthcare workers to administer the vaccine. She told them to cover at least 30 workers from each primary health centre. She asked the officials to inform local public representatives about the vaccination drive and to seek their cooperation in the success of the programme.

The officer said that community health centres of Utnoor, an urban health centre in Shantinagar of Adilabad and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad were identified for conducting the vaccination. A control room was created for addressing grievances and for helping the workers to report their problems if any. The contact number of the room is 73827 26029.

She further stated that a list of 6,601 healthcare workers was prepared and the workers would undergo the vaccination. She informed that a total of 31 centre were identified for the organising second phase of the drive to be held on January 18. She added that 100 vaccines would be supplied every day. Additional Collector G Sandhya Rani and DMHO Dr Narender were present.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Collector Musharraf Faruqui Ali instructed the authorities of the Medical and Health Department to conduct the drive by making appropriate arrangements. He said that 90 workers would undergo vaccination on January 16 and 750 were going to be covered in the second phase slated for January 18. He stressed the need to keep the premises clean during the exercise.

