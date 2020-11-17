Make coal mines accident-proof: Malay Tikedar

Addressing a review meeting on safety jointly organised by the Director General of Mines and the SCCL here on Tuesday, he called upon the coal mining companies to organise the annual safety week programmes more effectively. H

Hyderabad: Deputy Director General of Mines Safety Malay Tikedar called upon the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) management to strive further to make coal mines accident proof. He said that training of coal miners on issues pertaining to personal safety and safety of workplace will reduce mining related mishaps in the government-owned mining major.

Addressing a review meeting on safety jointly organised by the Director General of Mines and the SCCL here on Tuesday, he called upon the coal mining companies to organise the annual safety week programmes more effectively. He expressed concern over some recent accidents that occurred in the coal belt and noted that they occurred despite the efforts made by the management.

SCCL Director planning and operations S Chandrasekhar said the company was analysing every single incident and drafting safety measures accordingly. He also called upon the staff to aim for higher production without compromising on safety. The meeting also discussed the issues to be highlighted in this year’s safety week programme. The SCCL directors assured the Deputy Director General that the SCCL will implement all his directions.

