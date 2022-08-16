Make plans for weekend picnics at this national park in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Driving through traffic, hearing the cacophony of horns, the dust, and the inevitable pollution are all an integral part of a city dweller’s life. It must surely be bliss to spend a day away from all this.

This weekend, take the much-needed break and head to the Mrugavani National Park, near Chilkur and spend the day amidst huge trees and deer. The lush green park, in recent times, has become a popular spot for picnics.

According to one of the caretakers there, the park was established in the year 1988 and several beautification drives have been conducted over the years to keep it maintained. Managed by the Forest Department of India through the local range office, it is home to around 400 deer, including the Sambar Deer, native to the Indian subcontinent.

Apart from deer, one can also find peacocks, rabbits, flowerpeckers, ducks, cobras, mongooses, and other animals. The park is also a hub for a variety of plants that are native to the Hyderabad region. A safari ride to take you around the park which is spread across 900 acres is also available.

Located not so far from the city, it is open from 9 am to 5 pm every day except for Monday. The entry fee is Rs 30 per head for an adult and Rs 15 per head for a child. The safari ride will cost Rs 50 per head or an open vehicle can be hired which will cost you Rs 750 for 20 members. The safari will be accompanied by a well-informed guide.

While the number of visitors shoots up to around 600 on weekends, weekdays mostly remain quiet. However, on any given day it is a perfect place to pack some tasty snacks and lunch, wear comfortable clothes and drive up to this park. Find shade under any tree, spread your picnic blanket, and have fun with your loved ones.