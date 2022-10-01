Make Telangana role model in child rights protection: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Nalgonda: Stating that Telangana had topped in welfare and development measures in the country, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy asked officials and elected representatives on Saturday to ensure that the State became a role model in protection of child rights as well.

Inaugurating a sensitisation programme on the role of village and mandal level child protection committees in child protection here, Jagadish Reddy said parents had the first responsibility of protection of rights of children. Trafficking and abuse of children were major challenges in protecting the rights of the children, he said, underlining the need to check organized begging gangs, which were earning money using children.

Stating that initiatives of the State government, including Kalyana Lakshmi, had minimized child marriages in the State, the Minister said no child should be out of school and pointed out that over 2,000 residential schools were set up by the State government to provide educational facilities to poor students. Government run schools were also developed on par with corporate schools in terms of quality of education and facilities. If one generation was educated, the entire society would be changed, he said, adding that children of migrant workers from other States working in brick kilns here too had be rescued.

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy and district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy were present.